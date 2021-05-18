BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Insider Philip Jansen Purchases 1,250,000 Shares

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) insider Philip Jansen bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £2,037,500 ($2,662,006.79).

LON BT.A opened at GBX 166.20 ($2.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.55. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52 week low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 172.35 ($2.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.61.

BT.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 151.14 ($1.97).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

