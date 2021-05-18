Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.15

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.15 and traded as high as $22.00. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 39,134 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $302.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.37.
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%. Equities analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 69.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 22.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.
