Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.54

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.54 and traded as high as $3.62. Fortress Biotech shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 819,519 shares changing hands.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dawson James lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market cap of $344.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortress Biotech news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,420 over the last three months. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 32.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

