Rainicorn Tops One Day Volume of $234,692.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $15.26 million and $234,692.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00090042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.71 or 0.00443033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.51 or 0.00228492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.91 or 0.01355118 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00042863 BTC.

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

