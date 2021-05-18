Meme 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.05 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, Meme has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One Meme coin can now be bought for $747.25 or 0.01649451 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $20.92 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.21 or 0.00686946 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006296 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00017906 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005176 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000704 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

