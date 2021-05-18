Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $434.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $434.67.

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total transaction of $6,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,255,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,146 shares of company stock valued at $29,364,248. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $7.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $391.74. The company had a trading volume of 111,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,847. The company has a fifty day moving average of $427.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

