Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $27.24 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.05. 14,320,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,179,709. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.