PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Trading Down 7.6%

PopReach Co. (OTCMKTS:POPRF) shares fell 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of PopReach from $1.60 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

PopReach Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POPRF)

PopReach Corporation operates as a free-to-play mobile game publisher in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It focuses on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises. The company owns 12 game franchises, including Smurfs' Village, Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations, and Kingdoms of Camelot.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PopReach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PopReach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.