Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Shares Down 1.2%

Gamesys Group plc (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JKPTF shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

