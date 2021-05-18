FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.77 Per Share

Analysts predict that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will report earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.91. FedEx posted earnings per share of $2.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $17.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.90 to $18.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $19.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.18 to $20.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in FedEx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in FedEx by 2,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 40,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in FedEx by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $309.26. The stock had a trading volume of 913,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx has a 52-week low of $112.79 and a 52-week high of $317.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

