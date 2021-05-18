Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Announce $1.93 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings of $2.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $8.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $8.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after purchasing an additional 594,169 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVB stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.27. 454,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,994. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.89 and its 200 day moving average is $174.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $199.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.