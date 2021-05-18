WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $1.32 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $952.02 million and $24.49 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00002918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00062183 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00040209 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013791 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 923,663,320 coins and its circulating supply is 723,663,319 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.