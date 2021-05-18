Illuvium Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.31 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $77.14 or 0.00170401 BTC on major exchanges. Illuvium has a total market cap of $50.31 million and $1.89 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00089796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $199.99 or 0.00441776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00227575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $608.82 or 0.01344845 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00042161 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,152 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

