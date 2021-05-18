$1.95 EPS Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87. Saia posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $8.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.71.

In related news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $935,319,000 after buying an additional 57,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,233,000 after acquiring an additional 33,064 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 1,093.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after purchasing an additional 765,562 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Saia by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Saia by 25.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,858,000 after purchasing an additional 123,003 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA stock traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.59. 160,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,114. Saia has a 12-month low of $98.76 and a 12-month high of $249.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

