DP Poland (LON:DPP) Shares Down 1%

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP) traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.30 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.65 ($0.13). 43,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 311,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89.

DP Poland Company Profile (LON:DPP)

DP Poland Plc owns and operates restaurants in Poland. It offers pizzas such as classic pizza, premium pizza, calzone, pasta, baked pasta, salads, appetizers, roman pizza, and desserts and drinks. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Warsaw, Poland.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DP Poland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Poland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.