MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Trading 3.4% Higher

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) shares traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.85. 1,706,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,836,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

MariMed Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. It offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and drink powder mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; and natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand, and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

