Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.46. 131,648 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 110,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Eurobank Ergasias Services and from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, and Central and Southeastern Europe.. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

