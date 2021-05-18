Brokerages Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings of ($6.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share.

CBRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 42,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.56. The stock had a trading volume of 316,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,905. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $91.45 and a one year high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.