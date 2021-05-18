Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 204.82 ($2.68).
BARC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.84) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 8th.
In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 13,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 0.07%.
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
