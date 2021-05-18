Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 204.82 ($2.68).

BARC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.84) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 13,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays stock traded down GBX 1.48 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 179.22 ($2.34). The stock had a trading volume of 29,042,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,137,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 183.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 156.72. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £30.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

