Brokerages Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Brokerages predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $4.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

CF traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $54.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,003. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,125 shares of company stock worth $6,126,459 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $679,000. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,863,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CF Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

