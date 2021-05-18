Dusk Network Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a market cap of $69.34 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00086801 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00022759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.13 or 0.01335051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00064133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00116338 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,163,706 coins. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

