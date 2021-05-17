Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $636,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

BRX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,966. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.