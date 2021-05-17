Brokerages Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will announce sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $925.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on EW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,411 shares of company stock valued at $28,358,009 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.85. 3,410,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average of $85.66.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

