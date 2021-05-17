REVV (REVV) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, REVV has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One REVV coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a market cap of $61.56 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

