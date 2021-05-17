Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on DENN shares. Stephens upgraded Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,968,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,668,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,073,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,752,000 after buying an additional 393,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 458,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.82, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

