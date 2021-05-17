AdEx Network (ADX) Achieves Market Cap of $115.87 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $115.87 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00086805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00022729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $602.66 or 0.01348453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00064214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00116323 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 126,766,196 coins and its circulating supply is 119,623,720 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

