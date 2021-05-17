Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

GAIN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 165,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,602. The company has a market capitalization of $454.91 million, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 268,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

