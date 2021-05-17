Peony (PNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $944,920.13

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, Peony has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $944,920.13 and approximately $5,014.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 8,146,699 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars.

