DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00120480 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002799 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $360.31 or 0.00803937 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003077 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DELTA is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DELTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.