Brokerages Set GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Price Target at $60.40

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. CLSA reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in GSX Techedu by 1,410.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 140,850 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 2,642.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,045,000 after buying an additional 783,452 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 13.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSX Techedu by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSX traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.74. 6,481,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,013,884. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $63.15. GSX Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $149.05. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.84 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

