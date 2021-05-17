Analysts Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $316.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will post $316.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $308.30 million and the highest is $320.69 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $276.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSIS. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $1,404,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,487,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,195,042.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,342,043 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,943,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,169,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,083,000 after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in OSI Systems by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after purchasing an additional 64,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in OSI Systems by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,923,000 after purchasing an additional 62,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

OSIS traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $95.57. The company had a trading volume of 57,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,416. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day moving average is $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

