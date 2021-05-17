Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.67. PTC posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in PTC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $127.66. The company had a trading volume of 558,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,344. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 112.97, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.06 and a 200-day moving average of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $149.50.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

