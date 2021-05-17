Unisocks Trading Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $22.18 million and approximately $34,708.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for $70,640.28 or 1.57175018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded down 25.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00086169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00022374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $611.62 or 0.01360848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00064623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00115135 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

SOCKS is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.