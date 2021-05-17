Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,799.60 ($23.51).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.65) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of LON:ICP traded down GBX 38 ($0.50) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,016 ($26.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,883. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,076 ($14.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,204 ($28.80). The company has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,017.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,791.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

In other news, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 1,997 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, for a total transaction of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

