HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSTM shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 79.0% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 542,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 239,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in HealthStream by 83.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 15.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 397,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 51,738 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 13.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 439,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 52,737 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 38.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 91,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.82. 92,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,692. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.70 million, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

