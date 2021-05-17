ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Market Capitalization Tops $208,980.53

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 38.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $208,980.53 and approximately $334.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00086862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00022572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $604.92 or 0.01349458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00064345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00115963 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZUCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.