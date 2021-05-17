Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $827.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $832.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock.

EQIX stock traded down $6.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $715.03. The stock had a trading volume of 415,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,330. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $704.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $702.77. Equinix has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total transaction of $114,228.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,403,870 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

