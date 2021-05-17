Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $215.92 Million

Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will report sales of $215.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $222.36 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $176.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $867.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $842.28 million to $903.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $937.96 million, with estimates ranging from $899.30 million to $985.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,939,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 918,372 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $45,134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,417,000 after acquiring an additional 355,415 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.98. 435,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,891. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $118.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

