Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.75. Univest Financial reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Univest Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.78 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $180,000 and sold 6,000 shares valued at $174,110. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UVSP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.23. 42,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $858.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

