Metronome Price Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $4.74 or 0.00010535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $55.78 million and $295,806.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00090372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.66 or 0.00454409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.22 or 0.00229178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $610.24 or 0.01354931 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00042123 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,041,832 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,458 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

