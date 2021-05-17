PayPie Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.10 Million (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. PayPie has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $1.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One PayPie coin can now be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00086545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00022413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $611.07 or 0.01356783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00064565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00115540 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

