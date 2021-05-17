Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives $154.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.55.

Several brokerages have commented on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.52. 1,104,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,948. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $1,257,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,233 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 680.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 122,458 shares during the period. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $2,464,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.