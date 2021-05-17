Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) PT at $3.89

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KELTF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,105. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

