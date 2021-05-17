Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,340,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,270. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.78. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

