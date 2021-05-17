HYCON Price Reaches $0.0011 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $174.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004191 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00133891 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,022,653,077 coins and its circulating supply is 2,672,653,076 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.