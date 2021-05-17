Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $218.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.87.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ETSY traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,050. Etsy has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.35. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.77, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Etsy by 130.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Etsy by 35.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,289,000 after acquiring an additional 22,499 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 35,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 24.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 194,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 37,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 117.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

