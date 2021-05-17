Investors Purchase High Volume of Nuvve Call Options (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 11,517 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,181% compared to the average daily volume of 269 call options.

NASDAQ:NVVE traded up $2.55 on Monday, hitting $10.80. 16,778,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,166. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.41. Nuvve has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Nuvve in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvve during the first quarter worth about $265,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Nuvve during the first quarter worth about $465,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the first quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the first quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the first quarter valued at about $3,846,000.

Nuvve Company Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

