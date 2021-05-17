Insider Selling: Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Director Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.37, for a total value of C$36,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,426,832.

Mario Szotlender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total value of C$35,750.00.

Endeavour Silver stock traded up C$0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,103. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 37.19. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.41 and a 12 month high of C$8.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$79.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$63.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EDR. CIBC raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.83.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

