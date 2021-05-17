Zacks: Brokerages Expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Announce -$0.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.65). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($2.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46).

XFOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.49. 77,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,232. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $177.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,948,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,235,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 409,254 shares in the last quarter. Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $602,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

