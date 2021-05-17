Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Callon Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,370%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $6.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $9.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%.

CPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

In other news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $482,812. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPE traded up $1.62 on Monday, reaching $38.33. 1,585,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

